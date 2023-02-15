Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took a 10-day 'digital detox' trip after sacking over 7,000 employees

American cloud-based tech company Salesforce recently announced its decision to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce or about 7,000 employees. The layoffs were announced by CEO Marc Benioff.

A few days later, Marc Benioff said in an interview that he took a 10-day digital detox that included a vacation to French Polynesia after the layoffs announcement.

Digital detox is the term used for giving up the use of using electronic devices and social media for a specified period of time. It is mainly done with an aim to take a break from electronic devices and use the time to de-stress and engage in other activities.

“We’re so addicted to our devices (at least I am) that it’s very freeing to leave them all behind for a while!” Benioff told The New York Times over text.

The report also mentions that after the layoffs, he held a virtual company meeting in which he spoke for about two hours. Terming the meeting as a ‘bad idea’, Marc Benioff said, “We were trying to explain the inexplicable.”

He added, “It’s hard to have a call like that with such a large group and have it be effective, and we’ve paid the price for that.”

The company had also announced its decision to close some of its offices as a cost-cutting measure amid low revenue.

"The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions," said Salesforce co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff in the official letter to employees.

Apart from Salesforce, other companies that laid off employees in various divisions included Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Twitter, LinkedIn among others.

While Google fired over 12,000 employees, Amazon laid off over 18,000 employees, and Microsoft handed pink slips to about 10,000 employees.

