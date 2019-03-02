Samjhauta Express services restored; Train to run from India to Pakistan on March 3: Indian Railways

The Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan from Delhi on Sunday after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends, a senior railway official said on Saturday.

The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Also Read: India Today Conclave 2019 LIVE: Modi govt has given far more autonomy to governors than previous govts, says Sanjeev Sanyal

The official told PTI the first train from India will leave on March 3.

While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28.

The train will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

Also Read: State Bank Of India reports frauds of Rs 7,951 cr in 9 months of FY'19