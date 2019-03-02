India Today Conclave 2019 LIVE: No indications of de-escalation of tensions at border, says Former Air chief Fali Homi Major

India Today Conclave 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the Day 2 of the 18th India Today Conclave 2019 on Saturday. He is expected to speak on the theme 'My India Story: What leading a great country taught me'. Apart from PM Modi, several other dignitaries, including former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, BCCI Chief and former CAG Vinod Rai, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, author Amitav Ghosh, among others, will also share ideas on the 2019 India Today Conclave theme 'Hard Choice'. India Today is organising the Eighteen Edition of India Today Conclave at Durbar Ballroom, Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi. Catch all the latest updates on the India Today Conclave 2019 at BusinessToday.In Live blog.

2:15pm: No indications of de-escalation of tensions at border: There are no indications of any form of de-escalation of tensions at border, says former Air chief Fali Homi. He said the onus for de-escalation lay on Pakistan.

2:10pm: Need a long-term approach to deal with Pakistan. Lt General Deepender Singh Hooda, who headed the 2016 surgical strikes, said he doesn't see how celebrating a single strike will affect Pakistan.

"We need to deter Pakistan from carrying out cross-border strikes in Pakistan.

2:05pm: If provoked, India has lucrative target to use: Former Air chief. "What happens next depends on a lot of other things. I feel if provoked,we have a lucrative target to use. We don't want to hit military or civilian targets," said Air Chief Marshal (retired) Fali Homi at the India Today Conclave.

2:00pm: Have learnt to be fearless, says Sonali Bendre on her battle with cancer. Bollywood star Sonali Bendre said fear has no place in my life now and have learnt to be fearless.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave her battle with cancer, she said during her journey to defeat cancer, she has become fearless. "Every time I am fearful, I go on and do that thing. I have learnt to be fearless. We all learn to be fearless."

1:40pm: Becoming one with your creation a great feeling, says Prasoon Joshi at India Today Conclave 2019. Prasoon Joshi has said that becoming one with your creation is a feeling that cannot be expressed.

1:20pm: Lok Sabha elections at per schedule: Ram Madhav said that the Lok Sabha elections should take place at per schedule. When asked about poll schedule in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said the answer is only with the Election Commission.

1.09pm: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav during India Today Conclave 2019: "Jammu is leading a better life. The party has registered progress on the terrorism, development fronts in the state." Watch full video.

BJP will not get together with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP again in Jammu and Kashmir, says Ram Madhav

12.00pm: Sanjeev Sanyal on autonomy of the RBI: "The Central bank has been given unprecedented institutional powers under this government...for example one of the mandates of the central government is to control inflation. It is this government that created a framework under the monetary policy with clear targets of 4 per cent inflation with a band of 2 to 6 per cent, and it has been hugely successful experiment...inflation has not only come down by 5-6 basis point -- as we speak, inflation is at 2 per cent and the problem is now that may be too low. Similarly, we had problem with unregulated banking going on for several years. It is this government that reigned that in, forced them under government (under this governor that you just mentioned with full backing of the government) to recognise the NPAs. A new law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was put in place to allow the cleaning up of the banks, which has put an end to the cronyism."

11.48am: Sanjeev Sanyal says powerful institutions like the RBI and the judiciary should also be held accountable. Live stream here.

11.38am: Principal economic advisor to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal says this government has given far more autonomy to governors that any of the previous governors.

11.19am: Jagan Mohan Reddy on 2019 Lok Sabha elections: "Our interest is clear. We are not against Rahul Gandhi or any other leader, but we have lost trust. We now want to keep our options open."

11.10am: Jagan Mohan Reddy says his party will support anyone who will give special status on Andhra Pradesh. "We are sick and tired of trusting people. They promise but not deliver. We are keeping our options open."

11.03am: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says his padyatra transformed him to understand the people's problems, and that it has given people some sort of hope.

10.47am: After the Brexit, the UK aims to be more "more open, outward-looking" with India, says Boris Johnson.

10.45am: Boris Johnson, during India Today Conclave 2019, says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran did the sensible thing by releasing the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at a time of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

10.41am: Boris opines that both India and Pakistan should work more closely together. He says Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he asked his Pakistan counterpart to work together to eradicate the poverty and illiteracy from the two nations.

10.36am:Boris Johnson says the hybrid culture inboth India and the UK brings the two countries together. He said popular RoyalEnfield motorbikes, which initially started off in the UK, are now so popularthat he also enjoyed a bike ride to the Khan Market in South Delhi on it. Borissaid from food, music to language and culture -- India and the UK share similarvalues.

10.28am: Boris Johnson on Brexit: Brexit has affected countries, including Greece, where over a third of population lives in poverty.

10.19am: Boris Johnson says both the countries are united by their joint belief in "common values of freedom, tolerance, law, and democracy". Live stream here.

10.18am: Boris says core values of both India and the UK are superior to those ofterrorists and those who are harbouring them. This is why, he says, it is important that both the countries succeed in defeating terror.

10.09am: UK parliamentarian and former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson says the UK stands with India in rage over the Pulwama attack.

9.51am: UK politician and historian Boris Johnson will speak at the 18th India Today Conclave in just a while from now. He will speak on the theme 'The Devil & the Deep: Bitter cocktails from Brexit'.

