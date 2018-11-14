Sarkar Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's movie running strong, to soon take over Rajinikanth's Kaala

Like his previous movie, Mersal, Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering, Sarkar, is proving to be a huge success the box office. The movie is getting massive audience attention not just in India, but in the international market as well. It has already marked its presence in countries such as Australia, UK and New Zealand, despite clashing with Aamir Khan's latest movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Sarkar has earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide so far.

AR Murugadoss' movie is minting money despite mixed reviews from critics. It earned Rs 2.41 crore on its opening day in Chennai alone, Rs 2.32 crore on its 2nd day and Rs 1.28 crore on the 3rd day.

The film has been mired in controversy due to a scene that shows people destroying gifts given by the government. According to reports, fans of the movie, inspired by the scene, destroyed gifts and freebies as well.

The collections jumped to Rs 1.36 on its fourth day following the controversy and made Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 1.76 crore respectively on its fifth and sixth day. The movie saw a decline from Monday and earned Rs 46 lakh and Rs 38 lakh on its 7th and 8th day, taking the collection at the Chennai box office to Rs 11.61 crore.

Sarkar is also on the verge of becoming the third highest grossing Kollywood movie of all-time at Chennai box office. The film has collected Rs 11.61 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu alone. The exciting element of the movie's success story is that it needs Rs 1 lakh to beat the lifetime collection of Kaala in just eight days. Rajnikanth's Kaala has earned Rs 11.62 crore at Chennai box office.

Vijay is the first Kollywood actor to have delivered two Rs 100 crores movies back to back. Sarkar is expected to cross Rs 15 crore in Chennai city and compete for the top spot with Baahubali 2.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)