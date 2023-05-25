SC to hear PIL seeking new Parliament building's inauguration by President tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking the new Parliament building's inauguration by the President on Friday. Earlier today, a plea was filed in the top court seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu.

The plea filed by advocate Jaya Sukin contended that the statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on May 18 and invites issued by the secretary general of Lok Sabha about the inauguration of the new Parliament building are violative of the Constitution.

The plea noted that the president is the first citizen of India and head of the institution of Parliament and sought a direction that the president inaugurated the new Parliament building. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

According to the Constitution, Parliament consists of the President of India and the two houses of the apex legislature, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the plea noted. "Further Article 87 says that at the beginning of every Parliamentary session, President shall address both houses and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons, But the respondents (Lok Sabha secretariat and Union of India) are trying to 'humiliate' the President. The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building," it submitted.

Around 20 opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, and AAP have slammed the Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building and decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has termed the opposition stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi. Apart from the 18 members of the ruling NDA, seven non-NDA parties will attend the ceremony. The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD, and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.

The presence of these seven parties, which together account for 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will be a major relief for the BJP-led NDA. Their participation will also help the NDA blunt the Opposition's charge that it is all a government event. Besides the BJP, the 18 NDA members include Shiv Sena, National People's Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Jannayak Janata Party, AIDMK, IMKMK, AJSU, RPI, Mizo National Front, Tamil Maanila Congress, ITFT (Tripura), Bodo People's Party, Pattali Makkal Kacchi, MGP, Apna Dal and AGP, alliance leaders said.

(With inputs from PTI)