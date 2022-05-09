SECI to set up solar energy panels in CAPF, NSG campus

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), on Monday, signed an MoU with the Ministry of Home Affairs to harness the potential of solar energy on the available rooftop areas in the campuses of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG).

“SECI is happy to serve the Government of India for fulfilling India’s climate commitments and look forward to expanding rooftop solar sector to the remotest corners of the country,” said Suman Sharma, MD, SECI.



The MoU expects to enhance supply of green power to the security forces and reinforces the government's commitment towards a sustainable future, the ministry of new and renewable energy said in its statement.

Further, the MoU will support the home ministry in implementing rooftop solar plants under RESCO (renewable energy service company) model.

SECI is a public sector undertaking under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) that is engaged in promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially solar energy.

The MoU was signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, MHA and Suman Sharma, MD, SECI.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary and Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary MNRE were present on the occasion.