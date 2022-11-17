Shraddha murder case: Court extends custody of Aaftab by 5 days, allows narco test

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala for the next five days.

The court also allowed Delhi Police to put Poonawala through a narco test.

Aaftab was asked by judge whether he is aware of the consequences of narco test to which he gave his consent.

The court proceedings were held through video conferencing due to the sensitivity of the case. Police also submitted in the court that the accused Aftab is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation since both had stayed there.

Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar's live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) is accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi in May this year. Poonawala is accused of sawing her body into 35 pieces that he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said.