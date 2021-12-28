Slice to hire 800 people across engineering, product teams in 2022

India’s newest fintech unicorn Slice will onboard 800 people across various departments in 2022 to ramp up its product design team. A company note shared with Business Today revealed that Slice is keen on hiring freshers or just out of graduate school and also experienced professionals. The company is focussed on recruiting GenZ and millennials for the fresh vacancies and currently the average age of the employees in the firm is 26 years.



Last month, Slice, which focusses on credit card payments, raised $220 million in a Series B round, which valued the company at over $.1 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners.



“At slice, we are constantly looking for young talent, whether that are freshers just out of graduate school or experienced professionals who relate to our product and are equally enthusiastic about creating the future of payments. We plan to hire close to 800 people by the end of next year with a special focus on building & growing our product, operations, design, and engineering teams. With a surge in our product adoption this year, we aim to ramp up hiring by at least 2x in the coming year. MZs (Millennials & Genz) are strong problem-solvers with a steep learning curve. They are not afraid to challenge the status quo, making them the ideal fit for slice, where we are on the cusp of revolutionizing India's credit & payments space,” Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of slice said.



The new hires will focus on scaling the card product and upcoming UPI product integration. 40 per cent of the new hires in 2022 will be onboarded into the firm’s engineering, product & operations teams.

