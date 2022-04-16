Software exports climb to Rs 1,761 cr from 4 Indore IT SEZs

Software export from four IT special economic zones, including those of TCS and Infosys, here climbed to Rs 1,761.19 crore in the last fiscal, registering around 52 per cent growth following a surge in demand in IT services.

The four IT SEZs accounted for Rs 1,161.40 crore of exports in 2020-21, an official of the Central Commercial and Industries Ministry said on Saturday.

He said that software exports from TCS SEZ rose to Rs 867.35 crore, registering a growth of around 60 per cent in the last fiscal.

Software exports of Infosys SEZ rose by 96 per cent to Rs 137.72 crore while that of Impetus SEZ by 64 per cent to Rs 159 crores during 2021-22.

The software exports from Crystal IT Park SEZ grew by 32 per cent to Rs 597.12 crore in the last fiscal.



