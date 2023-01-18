'Sukesh made my life hell': Jacqueline Fernandez tells court, says conman fooled her

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has made some serious allegations against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In a statement to a Delhi court, the actor said that Sukesh played with her emotions and "made my life hell".

Fernandez is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly taking expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, who is behind jail for cheating and extorting people of over Rs 200 crore.



"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," the actor told Delhi's Patiala House Court as per India Today. She said Chandrashekhar was introduced to her as a government official and said that she "felt somebody was spoofing her".

Fernandez said she started speaking to Chandrashekhar after Pinky Irani (the woman who introduced the actor to the conman) convinced her makeup artist, Shaan Muthathil, that the conman was an important official from the Home Ministry.

Chandrashekhar introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt, the actor said. "Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies.”

The actor revealed that they were talking on calls and video calls at least three times a day. Chandrashekhar used to call in the morning before Fernandez's shoot, through the day, and at times at night before she would go to sleep. She also claimed that Chandrashekhar never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. "He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background,” she said.

The two last spoke on call on August 8, 2021. The actor said Chandrashekhar did not contact her after that, and she later got to know he was arrested for impersonating senior government officials of the Home Ministry and the Law Ministry.

According to the statement, Chandrashekhar and Pinky Irani always had an intention of cheating the actor. Fernandez said she "was fooled by Shekhar" (the name used by the conman to interact with the actor). "At the time I got to know about Shekhar’s criminal background, I got to know that his real name is Sukesh,” she said.

The actor further claimed that Pinky was aware of Chandrashekhar’s activity and background "but she never disclosed this to me". Fernandez said when she had to travel to Kerala, he asked her to use his private jet. "He organised a helicopter ride for me in Kerala. On the two occasions when I met him in Chennai, I travelled in his private jet,” the actor said.

Meanwhile. the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pinki Irani, who is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Fernandez. So far, the ED has questioned the actor many times and made her an accused in the case. Besides her, actor Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED about her connection with Sukesh.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh who is accused of extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.