Surat fire: Gujarat govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation to victims' kin

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in the Surat fire today. He has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Rupani, in a tweet, said that he is deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy and have instructed officials to provide assistance to the victims.

Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/T4avRHOu5V - Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019

At least 15 students died after a massive fire engulfed a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Friday afternoon. In the horrific accident, some students were also seen jumping off the top floor of the shopping complex after it caught fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed anguish over the fire tragedy and asked the local authorities and the Gujarat government to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

According to the officials, the fire spread through the third and fourth floor of the Takshila Complex. The students, who were seen escaping the building, were present at the coaching centre when the fire incident took place. 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were rushed to the complex to douse the fire.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: What does the stock market want? Here's a wishlist, Mr Modi!

Also Read: TCS edges past US-based DXC to become world's 3rd largest IT firm by revenue