Surat fire: Gujarat govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation to victims' kin

PM Modi, in a tweet, expressed anguish over the fire tragedy and asked the local authorities and the Gujarat government to provide all possible assistance to those affected

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in the Surat fire today. He has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Rupani, in a tweet, said that he is deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy and have instructed officials to provide assistance to the victims.

At least 15 students died after a massive fire engulfed a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Friday afternoon. In the horrific accident, some students were also seen jumping off the top floor of the shopping complex after it caught fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed anguish over the fire tragedy and asked the local authorities and the Gujarat government to provide all possible assistance to those affected.   

According to the officials, the fire spread through the third and fourth floor of the Takshila Complex. The students, who were seen escaping the building, were present at the coaching centre when the fire incident took place. 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were rushed to the complex to douse the fire.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

