Swiss Re expands partnership with TCS to build cloud-based digital workplace

Strengthening its position in the banking and insurance space, India’s IT major Tata Consultancy Services has struck a cloud deal with insurance major Swiss Re, expanding the 18-year-long strategic partnership.

TCS will help Swiss Re build a more social and open cloud-based digital workspace using Microsoft's technologies and manage the underlying operations, in order to drive greater collaboration and innovation.

It will enable Swiss Re to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organisation, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence with the support of edge technologies in the market, giving a boost to its hybrid collaboration strategy.

TCS will create self-heal and self-help operations to automate standard processes, and enable out-of-the box endpoints with a seamless corporate experience. The partnership is aimed to enhance Swiss Re’s operational excellence through state-of-the-art, lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function by bringing automation and implementing DevOps best practices.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is the largest vertical for TCS, and posted a 16.4 per cent revenue growth in the space year-on-year in the first half of the current financial year at Rs 36,596 crore. BFSI accounted for nearly 40 per cent of TCS’ total revenue in the first six months of FY22. BFSI exceeded the $2 billion quarterly revenue mark in Q2.

The collaboration will deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users, according to the joint press release.

Banking and insurance companies the world-over are undergoing digital transformation post pandemic, driving growth for IT companies.

“We partnered with TCS to leverage their insurance domain experience, strategic partnership with Microsoft, proven track record in successfully executing similar large transformation programs including with Swiss Re. Together with TCS and Microsoft, we want to empower our employees with a seamless and secure Digital Workplace experience," said Youngran Kim, Group Chief Technology Officer, Swiss Re.

Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS said that the key to building an innovative, future-ready organisation is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure. “TCS is thrilled to expand its long-standing partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies, and help them accelerate their innovation and growth,” he said.

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance, and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer.z

Also Read: Common Phrases That You Should Know Before Investing In Crypto, Report By Aayush Ailawadi

Also Read: 'In full compliance with govt, regulatory directives': SBI on digital transaction charges row