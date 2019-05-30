T-Series enters Guinness World Record after becoming 1st YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers mark

Indian music label, T-Series, has made a new Guinness World Record after becoming the first YouTube channel to surpass 100 million subscribers. It officially became the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers on the video platform on Wednesday. Guinness World Records, in a tweet, stated that T-Series' has reached a remarkable online video milestone and congratulated the Indian music label for surpassing the 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

A remarkable online video milestone - congratulations to India's @TSeries, the first @YouTube channel to surpass 100 million subscribers https://t.co/UDoJWs2s4I - GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 29, 2019

T-Series surpassed the record of Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie channel, which has around 96 million subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie is known for his comedy sketches on the video sharing platform. His YouTube channel was the first one to reach 50 million subscribers milestone.

Earlier, T-Series tweeted that the world's biggest YouTube channel has achieved another milestone by being the first one to cross 100 million subscribers.

World's biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers. Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud. @itsBhushanKumar #bharatwinsyoutube pic.twitter.com/s5Haz0bBT4 - TSeries (@TSeries) May 29, 2019

T-Series, which has a team of 13 people that handles its YouTube portfolio, has continued its online success with more than 20 million albums, reported guinnessworldrecords.com. The channel gained its last 50 million subscribers in less than a year. Singers like Guru Randhawa and soundtrack from Bollywood movie Simmba helped the company boost its overall number, suggest reports.

The Delhi-based company has achieved the milestone of 100 million YouTube subscribers after a public internet war with PewDiePie. They were also involved in several sub wars, diss videos, and memes in the past.

Felix Kjellberg had earlier shared a music video titled 'Congratulations', acknowledging his YouTube channel's defeat. Two of PewDiePie's videos, including 'Congratulations', were removed from the platform after an order by the Delhi high court.

According to a social media analytics page, Social Blade, T-Series was expected to cross the 100 million mark on May 21, 2019. However, Social Blade stated PewDiePie could cross the coveted 100 million mark by June 2.

T-Series had previously surpassed PewDiePie several times. The music label, in February, crossed PewDiePie for just a few minutes and maintained the lead for a longer period in March.

T-Series and PewDiePie have been in battle for the YouTube crown since October 2018. PewDiePie was leading in terms of subscribers for the last five years.

T-Series was founded by Gulshan Kumar in 1983. Kumar was originally a fruit juice seller in Dehli, and worked until the company's first big break when Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became one of the best-selling music albums.

