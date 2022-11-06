T20 World Cup: India enter semifinal as Netherlands knocks out South Africa

T20 World Cup: In the biggest upset, the Netherlands on Sunday defeated South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval, paving the way for India to play the semifinal. Team India has played four matches and has six points, while South Africa has 5 points in five clashes.

South Africa had to win against the Netherlands to enter the semifinal. However, it was knocked out in the last Super 12 game of Group 2. The Netherlands had posted 158 for four in 20 overs for South Africa. Chasing 159 to win, the Temba Bavuma-led team could manage only 145 on board making one of the biggest upsets in this tournament.

South Africa's defeat has come as a breather for Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have 4 points in an equal number of clashes. Now, they will take on each other for the second spot in Group 2 and whoever wins will go to the semifinals along with India. New Zealand and England have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1.

While Pakistan's clash with Bangladesh is underway, India will play its last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later today at 1: 30 pm.

In this tournament, India have so far played four matches and won three - against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh - while they lost one to South Africa.

India are likely to face England in the semifinal, but it all depends on a net run rate of Men in Blue and whoever wins from Pakistan and Bangladesh clash.

In the semifinal, New Zealand will take on the team second in Group 2. And, the winning team from Group 2 will face England.

The first semifinal will be played on November 9 at Sydney Cricket Ground and the second a day after at Adelaide Oval.