'Telangana lost a firm for first time in 9.5 yrs': BRS leader hopes Cong govt 'set things right' as Apple supplier moves to TN

Hours after it was reported that Apple supplier Corning had picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana for its Rs 1,000-crore gorilla glass facility, a BRS leader said this was probably the first time in 9.5 years that the state had lost a company. The leader said he hoped the newly-elected Congress government of Revanth Reddy would set things right in the southern state.

"After 9 and half years for the first time Telangana State lost a company which initially expressed to invest and then moved out to another State," said Krishank. "Hoping that the new Congress Government set things right at the earliest."

After 9 and half years for the first time Telangana State lost a company which initially expressed to invest and then moved out to another State...

Hoping that the new Congress Government set things right at the earliest .. pic.twitter.com/owbvN5b1y8 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) December 12, 2023

Corning was earlier expected to set up its facility in Telangana. In September this year, former IT minister KT Rama Rao met the top officials of the US-based firm and announced that it would set up the facility in the southern state.

"Corning, one of the world's leaders in material sciences has decided to invest in Telangana to set up a manufacturing plant to make Gorilla Glass for smartphones, for the first time in India," KTR said in a tweet on September 1.

"Investment size of Rs 934 crore will employ 800 people but more importantly a strategic investment in manufacturing for smartphones and other electronic devices," he had said.

Happy to share that Corning, one of the world’s leaders in material sciences has decided to invest in Telangana to setup a manufacturing plant to make Gorilla Glass for smartphones, for the first time in India 😊



Investment size of ₹934 Crore will employ 800 people but more… pic.twitter.com/baYUXByFTl — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 1, 2023

However, on Tuesday, it was reported that Corning had decided to set up a facility in Chennai. This development evoked sharp reactions, with some claiming that the government change in the state may have prompted the firm to move to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Arpitha Prakash, an entrepreneur and BRS leader, said the trust issues had started with investors and that this development was unhealthy. "Companies are running away from Hyderabad. The first company Corning Inc, which was about to start in Telangana is moving to Chennai," she said. "This Change is Unhealthy, how you can stop them further @revanth_anumula?"

Trust issues started in Investers.

Companies are running away from #Hyderabad.

The first company #Corning Inc, which was about to start in #Telangana is moving to #Chennai



This Change is Unhealthy, how you can stop them further @revanth_anumula.⁉️#ITMinisterKT pic.twitter.com/nD6q6LX2W0 — ARPITHA PRAKASH (@ARPITHABRS) December 12, 2023

Seetha Devi Boddu, an engineer and trader, said Corning had moved to Tamil Nadu because of government change in Telangana. "Significant commitment, planning, and effort take place behind the scenes to attract and maintain the flow of Investments," she said in an apparent reference to work done by KTR, who is credited with having developed Hyderabad as a major tech hub.

"Corning's manufacturing plant to make Gorilla Glass for smartphones has moved from Telangana to Tamil Nadu, after the recent change in Government in Telangana," Seetha said.

States and Cities don't run on Auto Pilot ‼️



Significant commitment, planning and effort take place behind the scenes to attract and maintain the flow of Investments.



Corning's manufacturing plant to make Gorilla Glass for smartphones, has moved from Telangana to Tamilnadu,… pic.twitter.com/tuyWjj8r1C December 12, 2023

Earlier this month, the Congress came to power in Telangana, ending the 10-year rule of K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).





