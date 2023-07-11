'This will end up in an offshore account': Pak netizens slam PM Sharif after Saudi Arabia gives $2-bn support

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday faced some backlash on social media after he celebrated the receipt of a much-needed $2 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia. Pakistan had been running low on forex reserves and it needed more dollars to pay external debts to avert sovereign default.

After receiving the money, Sharif said that on behalf of the people of Pakistan, he would like to extend his "deep gratitude to the leadership and brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the US$2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan".

Sharif also said that he would like to especially thank the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman for ensuring financial support to Pakistan. "This deposit will strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves," he said, adding that it reflects the growing confidence of "our brotherly countries and the international community in Pakistan’s economic turnaround".

Sharif also appreciated and thanked Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Army Chief General Asim Munir "for the valuable efforts they have made in this regard".

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the leadership and brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the US$2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan. I would like to especially thank my brother Saudi Crown Prince & Prime… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 11, 2023

Billon dollars coming from Saudi Arabia is crucial for Islamabad but some Pakistanis did not seem happy at the way their country had been "begging for help".

Maleeha Haider, a Twitter user, asked the prime minister to please not speak on behalf of the Pakistani people. "We abhor this government and the situation it has put us in," she said. "Only an elected Individual has the right to say anything on our behalf. Thank you from all Pakistanis."

Another user, too, asked Sharif not to express gratitude on his behalf. "Because this (money) will end up in an offshore account," Walana, a network and security engineer, said.

Ahsan Shabbir targeted the government and said: "You will eat all our money like before! They are paying for your extraordinary lifestyle and lavish protocols, traveling in the name of PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN! Your record is not hidden from anyone! How can they even trust you? We are ruled by the most dishonest ppl in Pakistan."

Earlier today, Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received a deposit of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending 14 July 2023."