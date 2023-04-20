'Till govt takes action no politician should...': Mahua Moitra on Sharad Pawar-Gautam Adani meet

Hours after NCP president Sharad Pawar met industrialist Gautam Adani in Mumbai, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said no politician should meet the billionaire until the central government takes any action against his Adani Group.

The business conglomerate has been accused of "stock manipulation" and "accounting fraud" by a US-based short-seller Hindenburg. Moitra has been demanding a probe against the group by market regulator Sebi. The Congress has been demanding an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

However, Pawar, whose party is a part of the opposition, recently said that there was no need for the JPC probe as the Supreme Court had already set up a committee to look into the charges levelled against Adani.

Today, reports emerged that Pawar met Gautam Adani for nearly two hours in Mumbai. Sharing a report on this meeting, the TMC leader said: "I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas. Can only hope they have the good sense to put country before old relationships. And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest."

Adani hamaam mein to saare hi nange hai.

I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas . Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships.



And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest. pic.twitter.com/YVWEceJWTw — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 20, 2023

In another tweet, Moitra claimed Adani tried to reach out to her and a few others but she had nothing to discuss with him. "Adani tried utmost to get to me & few others through his friends/wheeler-dealers. He couldn’t even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani."

"I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man," she said.

Adani tried utmost to get to me & few

others through his friends/ wheeler dealers. He couldn’t even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani.

I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 20, 2023

Earlier this month, Pawar backed the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate. He took a stand which was against the position taken by other opposition parties including its senior ally Congress. He had said he favoured a top court-appointed committee to probe allegations against the Adani Group since the ruling BJP would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe.

"I am not completely opposed to the JPC…there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar had said during an interview with NDTV.

The apex court had last month ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by a former top court judge to look into various regulatory aspects for stock markets, including the recent Adani group shares crash triggered by Hindenburg's fraud allegations.

The NCP chief also said he was not aware of the antecedents of Hindenburg Research, which has alleged 'stock manipulation' and 'accounting fraud' in Adani Gorup. "One foreign company takes a position about the situation in the country. We should decide how much focus should be on this. Instead of this (JPC), a Supreme Court panel is more effective," Pawar added.