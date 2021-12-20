Toyota to halt production at 5 factories in January due to supply chain issues

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply chain issues, chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's top automaker said that the stoppage at the factories will affect about 20,000 vehicles, but won't impact their annual target to manufacture nine million vehicles.

Last week, Toyota said it was projecting a bigger reduction in vehicle production in North America in January to 50,000 units due to supply chain issues.

