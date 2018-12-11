TRS on course to return to power with majority in Telangana

The TRS was on course to return to power with a thumping majority in Telangana if the initial trends hold, with party candidates leading in 92 out of the total 119 assembly constituencies.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (Gajwel), his son K T Rama Rao (Sircilla) and nephew T Harish Rao (Siddipet) have established handsome leads, as the party's gamble to go in for early elections seems to be paying off.

KCR, as the caretaker chief minister is referred to by many, is leading by 9,212 votes over his nearest Congress rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy.

Rama Rao was ahead of K K Mahender Reddy (Congress) by by 15,096 votes.

Harish Rao was leading by 19,989 votes over his nearest TJS nominee Bhavani Reddy.

Several of KCR's cabinet colleagues were leading in their constituencies.

"This was expected because the people have accepted the (welfare) schemes (initiated by the government) the infrastructure that has been built 24-hour power supply and timely pensions," TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A P Jithender Reddy told PTI.

The Congress, which forged an opposition alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the Telangana Jana Samiti, and the CPI, is heading for a heavy defeat, according to initial trends.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party is ahead in only 16 segments, while the TDP headed by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was leading in just two.

The BJP, which had won five seats in alliance with the TDP in the previous elections in 2014, went alone this time and was leading in two constituencies.

Telangana BJP president K Laxman was trailing his TRS rival M Gopal in Musheerabad seat in Hyderabad by 2710 votes.

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi that won seven seats in 2014 was leading in five.

Party leader and Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi was leading by over 34,OOO votes over his nearest Congress rival Esa Bin Obaid Misri in Chandrayangutta.

Telangana state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy is leading in Huzurnagar constituency by 1,852 votes over his nearest rival Saidi Reddy of TRS after the third round.