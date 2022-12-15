Twitter Blue in India may cost more than Netflix, Amazon subscription

Twitter's newly relaunched Blue subscription price has been leaked in India and this time it may cost you more than what you pay for Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Leaked reports on Twitter have suggested that for an Indian iOS user, the Blue subscription will be made available at Rs 999 per month.

Elon Musk relaunched Twitter Blue in the US and other geographies earlier this week. It costs $8 per month if purchased via the Twitter website but it will sell at $11 per month for iOS users as Musk is transferring the tax levied by Apple's app store directly to users.

For now, Blue is only available in select geographies like the US, Canada, and New Zealand but the company has promised to make it available around the world, including India. However, nothing has been formally announced it.

Previously Musk had assured to factor in price purchase parity across geographies. However, ahead of the formal launch of Twitter Blue in India, select iOS users have received a prompt to avail the service at Rs 999 per month.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Mukul Sharma, a tech blogger tweeted a screenshot with the caption, "New #twitterblue price on the iOS App Store: Rs 999."

New #twitterblue price on the iOS App Store: Rs 999 pic.twitter.com/tQSNWPSB1M — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 12, 2022

Streaming giant Netlfix's basic subscription in India starts at Rs 199 for a month whereas Amazon Prime is available at Rs 129 per month. If this report is to be believed, Twitter's Blue subscription cost may burden the Indian user.

Meanwhile, Twitter has introduced colour-coded checkmarks this time to avoid the chaos that was caused last time. The social media giant has launched two badges which include the standard Blue checkmark and a new 'Gold' checkmark which is specific to Twitter for Business accounts. The company will also be releasing a new 'Grey' checkmark for government-owned Twitter handles.

Twitter Blue also offers features like undo-Tweet, Themes, Bookmarks, and more. Twitter Blue won't give subscribers an ad-free experience. However, Twitter has promised that the subscribers will see half the number of ads compared to non-paying members.

We at Business Today have not been able to independently verify the leaked reports as we have not received any prompt yet.