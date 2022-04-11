Uber hikes fare rates by 12% in Delhi-NCR over rise in fuel prices

Ride-hailing service Uber India on Monday announced that it has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR region by 12 per cent owing to the surge in fuel prices over the past week.

In an official statement, Uber said that it has raised fares in order to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its drivers.

The company also added that will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps when needed.

"We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, on Monday.

Uber had made a similar announcement on April 1. It had raised fares by 15 per cent for travel in Mumbai to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.

Monday was the fifth consecutive there when there was no hike in petrol and diesel prices. The fuel prices were last hiked by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday, taking the total increase to Rs 10 per litre since March 22.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel rates have gone up to Rs 96.67 a litre, according to price notification by state-run fuel retailers .Petrol in Mumbai is being sold at a record 120.51 a litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 a litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 99.83 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol was at Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre on Monday.

Rates are increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon local taxation.

The Rs 10 a litre increase is the highest ever rise by any equivalent period in two decades. Petrol prices have surged past Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.'

Meanwhile, with another hike of Rs 2.5 per kg on April 7, the price of CNG (compressed natural gas) has cumulatively increased by Rs 12.5 per kg since March. CNG now costs Rs 69.11 per kg in the national capital. Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG-driven.

