UCO Bank launches RuPay Select Contactless debit card; check out benefits

UCO Bank on Tuesday announced that it has launched the UCO Bank RuPay Select Contactless Debit Card for its premium customer segment in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the occasion of the 79th Inauguration Day of the bank.

"This contactless debit card comes with a host of benefits and has been curated keeping in mind the needs and lifestyle of premium/HNI customers of the bank," the lender said in a statement.

The card also offers an ATM withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 along with a purchase of up to Rs 2 lakh at POS or e-commerce.

The features of UCO Bank RuPay Select Contactless Debit Card include:

-All RuPay Select Contactless Debit cardholders are eligible for the Insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh (Death due to personal accident and permanent disability)

-Two free domestic lounge access per quarter. Also, free access across more than 25 airports lounges in 15 cities

-Two free international lounge access per annum. Access to more than 500 lounges in 300+ cities

-15 Days free gym membership and 40-50% discounted price on the extension of the membership

-1 Complimentary SPA session and 40-50% discount on additional sessions throughout the year.

-1 Complimentary premium health check-up package in a year

-1 Complimentary Golf coaching lesson/session in a year

Ishraq Ali Khan, Executive Director, UCO Bank said, “The RuPay Select Card will bring a number of premium facilities for various strata of customers ranging from Club to Gym membership, domestic to international lounge, and many more which re-confirm our resolve to provide Best in Class experience to our Customers. This product will open another chapter of successful collaboration with NPCI to achieve the target of truly Digital India.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “The newly launched card is stacked with benefits and value propositions tailored to meet the varied lifestyle and shopping needs of the premium customer segment...RuPay has gone from strength to strength, and is swiftly becoming a preferred card network for the premium customer segment.”

UCO Bank, formerly United Commercial Bank, established on 6th January 1943 in Kolkata, is one of the nationalized banks in India. During FY 21, its total business was Rs 3.24 lakh crore.