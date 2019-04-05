UPSC Final Exam Results: Kanishak Kataria from IIT Bombay tops

Kanishak Kataria, a BTech from IIT Bombay, has topped the civil services final examination, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Friday, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

In a statement, the UPSC said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

Kataria belongs to SC category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject. He is a BTech (Computer Science and Engineering).

Deshmukh, a B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the statement said.

