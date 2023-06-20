Uttar Pradesh madrassas asked to celebrate Yoga Day

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board has asked all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas of the state to celebrate Yoga Day, which is on June 21. Madrasa Education Board registrar Jagmohan Singh on June 17 wrote to all the district minority welfare officers of the state, asking them to make efforts from their level to celebrate Yoga Day in all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas on June 21, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Madrassa Board Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said all recognised madrassas have completed preparations for Yoga Day. He has also appealed to private madrassa operators to celebrate Yoga Day.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha is also busy preparing for the yoga programme in 900 madrassas of the state on Yoga Day. State BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Morcha has completed the preparations for the Yoga exercise programme in 900 madrassas of the state.

At present, there are 16,531 madrassas in the state, out of which 558 get grants from the government.

Last week, the UP government directed all primary and upper primary schools across the state to reopen for a day on June 21 during the summer vacation so that the students can participate in yoga activities.

Besides practising yoga, various educational competitions will be organised for children on this day, while the top 3 winners of the competitions will also be rewarded, a government statement said last Thursday.

The order also stated that "compliance with the directives issued by the Director of Education (Basic) regarding Yoga Day is mandatory".

According to the directives, all primary and upper primary schools have to participate in yoga activities. The directive also says that on June 20, all principals, teachers, and students of all primary and upper primary schools in all districts should be informed about the benefits of pranayama, asanas, breathing exercises. The principal of the school will work as a nodal officer for the successful organization of the activities.

On June 21, all principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will be instructed to practise pranayama, suryanamaskar, and breathing exercises. Thereafter, yoga activities like asanas, pranayama, and meditation will be organized for the children at the school level.

(With inputs from PTI)