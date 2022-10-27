'Very intimidating': When UK PM Rishi Sunak opened up about his equation with father-in-law Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy had given two pieces of advice to son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who has now taken over as the first Asian and youngest Prime Minister of Britain. Sunak, 42, is married to Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty. An Oxford University graduate, Sunak became an MP from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015.

A few years ago, after becoming an MP, Sunak in a TV interview had opened up about his billionaire father-in-law Narayana Murthy. He had said being a son-in-law of Murthy was "a huge benefit" but was "very intimidating at the same time".

Sunak then revealed that he had got some valuable advice from his father-in-law. "He (Murthy) always tells me to live with integrity and do the right thing,” he had said in 2015.

On Monday, after Sunak was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next UK Prime Minister, Murthy congratulated him and said the family was proud of him and wished him success. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy said.

Sunak took over as Prime Minister of the UK on Tuesday (October 25), becoming the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister.

Sunak is the richest prime minister to have ever occupied 10 Downing Street with a fortune of￡730,000,000. He had met Murthy's daughter Akshata, a fashion designer and venture capitalist, during his MBA at Stanford University.

