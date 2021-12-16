Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumes charge as Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM NM assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday, Ministry of Defence stated.

Vatsayan is an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi. The Admiral, who is a Gunnery & Missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea and ashore, the ministry said in a statement.

He has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Inshore Patrol Vessel, missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri.

His important staff assignments include Joint Director of Personnel, Director of Personnel (Policy), Director Naval Plans (Perspective Planning), and Principal Director Naval Plans at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (IHQ MoD) (Navy), the ministry added.

On promotion to the Flag Rank in Feb 2018, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at IHQ MoD (Navy). He commanded the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. He was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the National Defence Academy before assuming charge as the Chief of Staff, ENC, on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral.