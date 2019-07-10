Video streaming made easy! Google allows Prime Video on Chromecast, Amazon brings YouTube on Fire TV devices

In what seems to be an attempt to give users a seamless video streaming experience, the two biggest tech behemoths - Google and Amazon, have put an end to what many people believed was their long-standing rivalry, by bringing in YouTube support on Fire TV and allowing Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV.

As per latest reports, Amazon's second-gen Fire TV stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Edition smart TVs joined hands with OEMs and will now get support from the official YouTube app, starting from Wednesday. The company also aims to extend support to other devices soon. On the other hand, YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will also pave way to the Fire TV devices later this year.

Meanwhile, Google Chromecast devices, including partner TV supporting Chromecast built-in, will also gain support for Prime Video. It may be noted that the ultra users of the Chromecast will be given access to the 4,000-title library of Prime Video, which was earlier reserved only for Prime members. Some Android TV devices used to support Prime to date, but the company has now decided to expand the facility for broader selection of smart TVs and streaming devices.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

