Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi LG days after Anil Baijal resigned

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of NCT Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. The appointment comes days after Anil Baijal resigned from the post citing 'personal reasons'.

Saxena is the Chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, an organization under the Ministry of MSME responsible for generating employment opportunities in rural areas through implementing khadi and village industry programmes.

Meanwhile, Baijal, a 1969-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

His over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation over administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staged a dharna at the LG office in 2018.

