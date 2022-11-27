WATCH: Fresh video shows housekeeping services in Satyendar Jain's cell in Tihar  

A fresh CCTV video has emerged showing housekeeping services in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. In the two-minute-long post by news agency ANI, two persons can be seen making Jain's bed inside the cell of Delhi's Tihar prison, where he is lodged after being arrested in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Jain is also seen interacting with some people, including the now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent, Ajit Kumar. Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar has suspended Ajit Kumar. This is the latest in a series of videos that have emerged in the past few days showing Jain is in good health and being given proper treatment inside the jail.

Earlier, a video had emerged in which Jain was seen taking massage by a fellow inmate. The video triggered a huge controversy over the 'special treatment' being given to jailed minister in Tihar, which is run by the Delhi government of Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP slammed the Delhi chief minister and asked him how could Jain be given such a facility.

The AAP, however, defended the video saying Jain was sick and the doctors had advised him bed rest and regular physiotherapy. However, later it turned out that the person who was giving him massage was not a physiotherapist but a rape accused.

Jain recently claimed that he was not getting proper food and that he had lost 28 kgs. However, a new video surfaced to prove that he was getting good quality food. In the video, Jain was seen enjoying his meal in jail.

According to the news agency, Tihar Jail sources said that the minster had gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.

On Saturday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court said that Jain's loss of weight was on account of his not consuming regular food and the jail administration was not responsible for the same. The court also observed that Tihar jail records prima facie showed that its officials earlier were providing preferential treatment to Jain by providing fruits and vegetables in violation of DPR 2018.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI on 24 August 2017. The CBI filed a chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain. The central agency said that Jain while holding the office as a minister during the period 14 February 2015 to 31 May 2017 had acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.