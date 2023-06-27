West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves hospital in wheelchair after injury during emergency chopper landing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered injuries to her knee earlier in the day after her chopper made an emergency landing in North Bengal, left the hospital in a wheelchair against the advice of the doctors.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase due to low visibility. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee being brought out of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where she arrived following the emergency landing of her helicopter.



Tests revealed ligament injury in her left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in her left hip joint. The hospital… pic.twitter.com/biAYtyT0fv — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

After she suffered injuries, Banerjee was taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors at the hospital said an MRI scan revealed that the chief minister sustained ligament injuries to her left knee joint and her left hip joint. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home.

Banerjee was returning to Kolkata after a trip to campaign for the upcoming panchayat elections when her helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base. The helicopter had started "shaking terribly" when it ran into bad weather and the pilot made the emergency landing at the air base, India Today reported.

The chief minister was injured when she tried to deboard the chopper at the air base. She later returned to Kolkata on a flight from Bagdogra Airport.

Banerjee began her campaign for the panchayat elections in the state from Cooch Behar on Monday. The TMC supremo reached Cooch Behar on Sunday afternoon and addressed a public meeting at Cooch Behar in North Bengal on Monday. The panchayat elections in the state will be held on July 8.