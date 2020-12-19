WhatsApp Pay is live now; here's how to activate this feature

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which is the most popular messaging platforms, said on Wednesday that its new payments feature WhatsApp Pay is live now. The payments feature is being supported by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank through UPI for its up to 20 million users in India.

The rollout of the feature could pose a major challenge to other big players like Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe.

WhatsApp's payment service, which allows users to transfer money in a manner similar to sending messages, is now available in 10 Indian regional languages of WhatsApp.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) payment feature is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment, the company said.

For sending and receiving money through WhatsApp Pay, users will first need to use the latest version of WhatsApp and link their respective bank accounts on WhatsApp. Users will also need to verify the last 6 digits of their debit card and the expiration date.

Here's how to add your bank account on WhatsApp using Android:

Step 1: WhatsApp on your Android device and tap 'More options'(three dots)

Step 2: Choose 'Settings', click on 'Payments' and then 'Add new account'

Step 3: Tap 'Accept and Continue' in WhatsApp Payments Terms and Privacy Policy

Step 4: Choose the name of your bank from the list of banks

Step 5: 'Allow' verify via SMS

Step 6: Select your respective bank account to send and receive payments with WhatsApp and click on 'Done'.

Steps to add bank account on WhatsApp using the iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap settings, payments, add New Account.

Step 2: Tap 'Accept and Continue' in WhatsApp Payments Terms and Privacy Policy

Step 3: Choose the name of your bank from the list of banks

Step 4: Allow verify via SMS

Step 6: A pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account.

Step 7: Choose the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp and then click on Done.

The company received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November after two years of wait. WhatsApp Payments aims to add to the growth of digital transactions in the country along the lines of the government's vision.

