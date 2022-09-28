Wipro among the best workplaces for women in India: Report

Wipro has been recognised as one of India’s top workplaces for women by Great Place to Work India. Great Place to Work is a global platform that is focused on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust and high-performance cultures.

It examines businesses, non-profits, and government agencies across 60 countries in six continents before arriving at 10,000 organisations every year.

According to the report, it has been selected because it has excelled in various dimensions such as women employees constituting at least 10 per cent of the workforce and women employees sharing at least 70 per cent positive feedback. The IT company also excelled in other aspects such as great working experience and gender parity and equal representation across all levels.

Commenting on this development, Sunita Rebecca Cherian, Chief Culture Officer of Wipro Limited said, "We take great pride in our diverse and inclusive workforce, and our strong sense of togetherness forms the crux of our success. To be recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022 is a testament to our high-performance, diverse, and inclusive culture. We are focused on ensuring that our people thrive and express themselves freely and are a fundamental part of our workplace and our interactions with our clients and our communities."

Other companies from India who made it to the list include Shiv Nadar School, Deloitte India, Cisco Systems, Tata Communications, Infosys, among others.

