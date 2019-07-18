Wipro offers Rs 1 lakh retention bonus to freshers, junior employees amid high attrition rate

Indian IT major Wipro has promised to pay a retention bonus of Rs 1 lakh to the freshers hired from campus placements this year who complete one year with the company. The decision has been taken to counter the high attrition rates prevalent across the IT industry.

Wipro has reportedly given bonuses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to its junior employees with experience of up to three years who have worked with the firm since the time of their campus placements.

The Bangalore-based firm has given 10 per cent hike to employees with three to four years of experience in the company. Those with digital skills have also been given reasonable increments. However, the company has not given any hike to low-performers.

Wipro's delivery managers and those in leadership levels have got a raise between 4 to 5 per cent.

The move comes as the company seeks to expand its digital base in the country and retain engineers with expertise in areas such as cloud, digital, as well as business segments.

The IT service rivals - Infosys, Cognizant, TCS and Wipro - often lose employees to each other. The trend of junior employees switching companies for small hike has become a concern for IT firms.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Wipro hired around 6,000 freshers. Meanwhile, the quarterly annualised attrition of the company went up to 17.9 per cent due to employees leaving for wage hikes and other reasons.

Wipro's rival, Infosys also witnessed strong attrition at 23.4 per cent during March quarter. Among these top IT firms of the country, TCS has least attrition rate at 11.5 per cent.

In the last three years, firms like Infosys, HCL, Wipro and Cognizant have invested millions of dollars to train existing workforce in new technologies and redeploying them in projects.

