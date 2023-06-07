Wrestlers' protest: Probe to be completed by June 15, WFI elections by June 30, says Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday met with protesting wrestlers and assured them that the probe against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed by June 15. He also assured the protesting wrestlers that neither Singh nor his family member or close person will contest the election for the top post of the WFI.

The wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Singh, have said that they won't protest until June 15. The meeting between the minister and protesting wrestlers went on for six hours. "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June," Thakur said after meeting the wrestlers.

The minister also said that an Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be constituted, headed by a woman. "All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed 3 terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before 15th June," he said.

After meeting Anurag Thakur, wrestler Bajrang Puina said they had a discussion that the police investigation should be completed by June 15 and the minister requested them not to hold protests until then. "He also said the security of female wrestlers will be taken care of. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it," Puina said.

Punia said the government assured the wrestlers that the police investigation will be completed before June 15. "We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest," he said.