Wrestlers won't be defeated; khap representative will meet the President, says Rakesh Tikait at mahapanchayat

A khap 'mahapanchayat' to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday. The 'mahapanchayat' was called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Wednesday, a day after he stopped the protesting wrestlers from throwing their medals in the river Ganga.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that a Khap representative will meet the President and the government. "Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

The 'mahapanchayat' was attended by khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. The 'mahapanchayat' was expected to pass a resolution at the end of the meeting.

Upset with the government for no action against the WFI chief, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Haridwar on Tuesday to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the second is related to outraging modesty.

The police are still probing the case but wrestlers have been demanding Singh's immediate arrest.

Today, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre was sensitively handling the issue of protesting wrestlers. He said the government had accepted the wrestlers' demand for a committee to probe their allegations and an investigation was underway.

"The government is handling the issue sensitively. The wrestlers asked for an FIR which has been filed by the Delhi police. A committee of administrators has been set up by the Wrestling Federation of India as they demanded that its office-bearers shouldn't be allowed to function," Thakur said.

The Supreme Court has asked the wrestlers to approach the magistrate court, Thakur said. On Wednesday, he asked the protesting wrestlers not to take any step that could undermine sports or hurt players and said appropriate action will be taken once the probe into their allegations is completed. He also urged the wrestlers to be patient and have faith in the top court.

Meanwhile, the WFI chief has denied all charges against him and said that he would hang himself if a single allegation is proven against him.

(With inputs from PTI)