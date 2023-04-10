'You’ve become a mere troll': After Azad, Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi over poster on Adani

After Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hit out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for linking him with the Adani Group. Gandhi on Saturday shared a poster with Adani written on it. The poster contained five other names - Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Anil Antony - and some letters from these names were arranged to write Adani. Sharing the poster, Gandhi wrote: "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead every day! The question remains the same - who has Rs 20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?"

Reacting to this, Scindia today said it was now clear that Rahul Gandhi had now become 'a troll'. The aviation minister then posed three questions to Gandhi and said he should answer them instead of making baseless allegations against him and diverting attention from the main issues. Scindia asked the Congress leader to apologise for his derogatory statement about the backward class. "On the contrary, you say that you are not Savarkar ji, will not apologise! Insult of pradhan sevak and so much arrogance," the BJP leader said, referring to Gandhi's statement where he had said why all thieves have 'Modi surname'.

स्पष्ट है कि अब आप एक ट्रोल तक सीमित हो चुके हैं ।



मुझ पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाने, और मुख्य मुद्दों से लोगों का ध्यान भटकाने के बजाय, इन तीन प्रश्नों का जवाब क्यों नहीं देते?



1/3 https://t.co/ltUE7UtttX — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 10, 2023

Scindia, who spent decades in Congress before joining BJP in 2020, asked Gandhi why he was putting pressure on the court. "Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first-class citizen?" he asked. "You are so engrossed in ego that perhaps even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding," the aviation minister said.

Before Scindia, Azad too had responded to the charges made levelled by Gandhi, who has been accusing the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping Adani Group's Gautam Adani. Azad, however, said he did not have any association with any businessman as Gandhi was suggesting. "It is a shame. Rahul Gandhi is saying. I never had any association with any businessman," Azad, a former Congress veteran, said.

"The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him [Rahul]. I can give 10 examples of where he would go, even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen," Azad told the Malayalam news channel Asianet.



Like Scindia, Azad too left Congress in August last year. Besides Himanta, two other names in the poster were Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil Antony, who recently joined the BJP from Congress.

