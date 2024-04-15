Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath launches WTFund to empower young entrepreneurs

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, introduced the WTFund to empower young entrepreneurs aged 25 and under. A first-of-its-kind offering, the fund targets individuals, who have the potential to revolutionise their industries through innovative ideas and compelling visions, an official press release said.

The WTFund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

Additionally, it will provide access to operator-first mentorship pods, a community through the WTF ecosystem, a Go-To-Market (GTM) studio, beta testing, and feedback opportunities, as well as talent acquisition channels through an internship program, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities.

“The India of my childhood differs markedly from the country we see today. Back then, the emphasis was on securing stable employment rather than pursuing entrepreneurship and embracing risk. Young founders tend to create the most impact within entrepreneurship. At WTF, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system. We are excited to launch the fund and see where it goes,” Nikhil Kamath said.

Forty young entrepreneurs aged 25 or younger will be selected for funding and mentorship over one year.

The fund is searching for the top 1 percent of young entrepreneurs.

The WTFund is open to investing in all sectors. It will accept applications from the WTF Website (www.allthingswtf.com/wtfund).

Originating as a podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamath, WTF has evolved into a platform that promotes disruptive thinking, audacity, and democratised access to opportunities, the release added.