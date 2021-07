Zomato posts $294 million loss for FY19; revenue up 3-fold to $206 million

Online food ordering firm Zomato Friday reported a loss of USD 294 million (about Rs 2,035 crore) for the year ended March, even as revenues jumped three-fold to USD 206 million.

The company had posted revenue of USD 68 million in the previous fiscal year.

In its annual report for FY19, Zomato said the loss was mostly on account of the food delivery business in India. The loss for FY18 was not disclosed.

The company said total cost increased to USD 500 million for FY19 as against USD 80 million in FY18.

All the marketing investment the company made in FY19 will bear fruit in FY20 and beyond when it realises the lifetime value of the users that it has acquired, Zomato said.

The company will continue to invest in growing the market at the same pace as long as there is long term value to create, it added.

Saying that the company is realigning its business segments, Zomato said: "Three years ago, advertising represented 100 per cent of our revenue and focus. Today, we are largely a transactions company - 85 per cent of our revenue in March'19 was driven by transactions."

The company has stopped considering advertising revenue as a standalone P&L (profit and loss) last year, and now it thinks of its business as a combination of three key large pillars -- Delivery, Dining Out, and Sustainability, the report said.

Delivery revenue for FY19 is USD 155 million compared to USD 38 million in FY18. It now contributes 75 per cent to the company's total revenue, up from 55 per cent in FY18, the report said.

Unit economics of the food delivery business has come a long way, it added.

"We now lose Rs 25 per delivery, compared to Rs 44 per delivery in March'18. Our last mile cost per delivery is now Rs 65, compared to Rs 86 in March'18. The key driver metric of unit economics - number of deliveries per rider per hour has gone up to 1.4 from 0.9 last year," it said.

The company now operates in over 200 cities in India, up from 15 cities in FY18.

Revenue for the dining out segment rose to USD 49 million for FY19 from USD 30 million in FY18.

For the sustainability segment, the revenue for FY19 was USD 2 million. It was nil in FY18, it added.

"Hyperpure was launched in August 2018 to supply fresh, clean ingredients to restaurants," the report said.

The company is also helping farmers develop better crops that are pesticide and chemical-free, providing them assured demand cycles and better pricing throughout the year, it added.

