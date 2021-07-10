Mother Dairy follows Amul; hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR, other cities

Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by Rs 2 per litre from July 11. The price revision, which comes after a gap of 1.5 years, has been done amid rising input costs.

The increased rates will apply to all milk variants sold by Mother Dairy. Furthermore, the company's consumer milk prices are also being raised across key markets comprising East and Central Uttar Pradesh (UP), Kolkata, Mumbai, and Nagpur effective July 11, to the tune of Rs 2 per litre on the current MRP (maximum retail price).

Mother Dairy said that milk prices were last revised in December 2019. The company retails milk in more than 100 cities across the country.

Mother Dairy said it was "compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021."

"The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on overall input costs, which has increased multi-fold in the last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

In the last one year, farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 per cent, coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging and logistics.

"It is pertinent to note that farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent," Mother Dairy said.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR.