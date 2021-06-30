Amul to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across country from July 1

Dairy brand Amul will increase the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre across the country from July 1 on account of rising input costs.



"Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk," RS Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns Amul brand, said.



He said the company raised the price after a gap of nearly 19 months. The hike, he said, had become necessary because of increase in production cost.



"Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost," Sodhi said.



In a statement, GCMMF said the hike of Rs 2 per litre translates to a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price. "Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg which is more than 6 per cent over the previous year," it said.



GCMMF said it passes almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production."



(With PTI inputs)

