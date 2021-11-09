Veteran banker K V Kamath appointed as senior advisor to KKR India

Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday said it has appointed K V Kamath as a senior advisor to KKR India. His appointment will be effective immediately.



"Among the ways KKR looks to add value to its portfolio companies is through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR's senior advisors," the firm said in a release.



Kamath is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and additionally holds a degree in engineering. He is recognised as one of the pioneers of India's modern financial services sector, and brings to KKR more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses.

Most recently, Kamath served as the first president of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020. Prior to that, he was chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Ltd.



Last month, he was also appointed as the chairperson of India's newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, which was created to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.



"We are pleased to welcome K V as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India. K V has a truly outstanding track record of working with different stakeholders while building world-class businesses," KKR India Partner and CEO Gaurav Trehan said.



Kamath said he is excited to work alongside the KKR team and welcomes the chance to leverage his experience to help Indian businesses elevate and meet their full potential.



KKR has committed about $7 billion of equity in asset classes that include private equity and infrastructure in India. In 2021, the firm has made several investments in the country, including in Vini Cosmetics, Lenskart, Five Star, and a portfolio of road assets.

