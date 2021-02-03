25-year-old from Kashmir becomes India's youngest female pilot

Ayesha Aziz, a 25-year-old from Kashmir is the youngest female pilot in India. In 2011, Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

Aziz graduated from Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and obtained a commercial license in 2017.

Aziz said she chose aviation as career because she loved traveling from a young age.

"I chose this field because I have loved traveling since a very young age and was very fascinated by flying. One gets to meet so many people," she told news agency ANI.

"This is why I wanted to be a pilot. It is quite challenging because this is not like a normal 9-5 desk job. There is no fixed pattern and I have to constantly be ready to face new places, different types of weather and meet new people," she added.

She also said that she believed that Kashmiri women are doing exceptionally well in their careers.

"I think Kashmiri women are doing very well, especially in education. Every other woman in Kashmir is doing her Masters or her doctorate. People of the Valley are doing great," she said.

"In this profession, one's mental state should be very strong because you'll be carrying 200 passengers and it is a great responsibility," she added.

She also expressed gratitude towards her parents, who have supported her and enabled her to achieve her dreams.

