Inhuman! 40-year-old elephant dies after being set on fire in Tamil Nadu

Horrifying visuals of an elephant being set on fire has created an uproar on and off social media. A 40-year-old elephant died after being set on fire by a villager in Tamil Nadu. The villager had reportedly thrown a piece of burning tyre to chase away the elephant. However, the tyre got stuck on the elephant's ear.

In a video that has since gone viral the distressed elephant can be seen trying to make its way away from the attackers. The incident took place in Masinagudi in the Nilgiris. One can see men throwing a burning object at the elephant in an attempt to chase it away.

The elephant was later found by forest rangers with severe burn injuries on the back and ear. The elephant succumbed to the injuries while it was being transported to a medical facility for treatment on January 19.

The elephant was found in a very weak condition. It was tranquilised before being transported to the Theppakadu elephant camp.

Three men who were allegedly responsible for the violent act have been booked. Senior official of the Masinagudi Tiger Reserve identified three men as Prasath, Raymond Dean and Ricky Rayan. Two of them have been arrested and the third one is yet to be nabbed.

As the video went viral, netizens called for the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. Some condemned the inhuman act while some lamented the lack of humanity that leads to such incidents.

