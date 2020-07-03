8 UP cops killed in raid at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur; CM orders probe

At least eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter with some criminals in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The incident happened when the UP cops were approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village. As cops were about to reach the hideout of the accused, a hail of bullets was showered on them from building rooftops.

"A case was lodged under Section 307 against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there, which obstructed our vehicles. When cops got down, criminals opened fire on them. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi said.

Eight policemen, who lost their lives in firing, are CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

On getting information about the incident, Additional DG (Law and Order), IG (Kanpur) and the senior SP of Kanpur rushed to the spot, where a forensic team has started the probe.

Kanpur: ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar visits spot of encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals pic.twitter.com/7mdJwK6bfG - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law, and Order said, "A total of 7 other persons, including a civilian, were injured in the incident. Few police weapons are also missing."

7 other persons including a civilian were also injured in the incident. Few police weapons are also missing. Those responsible for the act will be caught and produced before the law: ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar on 8 policemen shot dead in encounter with criminals in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/Z3cBsf0gdM - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has joined the investigative team. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to eight policemen who lost their lives in today's incident. The CM directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits and asked the police chief to do speed-up the probe.