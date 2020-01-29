Business Today
After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet bans comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling TV anchor on flight

Kunal Kamra responded to the SpiceJet tweet, asking PM Modi if he was allowed to walk or was there a ban on that too

Last Updated: January 29, 2020  | 14:53 IST
After IndiGo and Air India, now SpiceJet and GoAir has also banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kmara from flying with the airline till further notice. SpiceJet, in a tweet, tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo Airlines, saying it had decided to suspend Kamra from flying with the airline. Now, total four Indian airlines have suspended Kunal Kamra from flying in their airlines.


Kamra responded to the SpiceJet tweet, asking PM Modi if he was allowed to walk or was there a ban on that too. Kamra also stated, "Now let's forget IndiGo for a moment, I have not even travelled on SpiceJet or Air India in that moment and there was no pattern here of me being unruly...So, why have they jumped the gun and banned me?".

In support of Kamra, another comedian, Kaneez Surka, told Spicejet, "Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo Airlines. You guys are such freaking hypocrites! Not that I ever fly your shitty airline but the hypocrisy is sickening."

On Tuesday, IndiGo and Air India suspended Kamra from flying in their airlines after he allegedly heckled TV anchor Arnab Goswami aboard the Mumbai-Lucknow plane. IndiGo has suspended the comedian for six months, whereas Air India banned him until further notice.

Taking notice of the incident, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri "advised" other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra.

Meanwhile, Vistara said it would review the situation. "Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against any behaviour or act that compromises the safety, security and dignity of its customers and staff. We will review and follow due process in such cases," the Tata SIA airlines said.

