Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Price cuts for Redmi Note 8 Pro and much more

Amazon India has declared its first Grand Indian Sale for 2020. During this sale period from 19th January to 22nd January, the ecommerce giant will be offering lucrative discounts on smartphones. Brands that deal in the budget smartphone segment such as Redmi,Oppo,Vivo,Samsung and LG have listed their smartphones with EMI starting as low as RS 833 per month. For users who have a valid SBI Bank credit card, there's also good news as Amazon India has tied up with SBI to offer a special 10 per cent discount.

For Prime members, the sale will begin from 12pm on January 18. New phones such as the Redmi Note 8 Pro will see massive price cuts and the OnePlus 7T will be listed with an option of no cost EMI for 12 months and exchange discounts. Apart from the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Vivo U20 are also expected to see price cuts during the sale. Apple iPhone XR is also expected to be listed as its 'great offer' details could be revealed soon. Apart from providing great discounts on popular smartphone brands, Amazon will also unveil deals on smartphones by HMD Global,Realme,Huawei,Honor,Oppo and LG soon.

Apart from providing discounts and affordable payment options on smartphones, Amazon will also sell mobile accessories starting from Rs 69. Brands like JBL,Bose,Sony,HP and others will also be a part of this sale.

Apart from offering the 10 per cent discount to SBI customers and affordable payment options, no-cost EMI options and exchange benefits will also be provided to customers. Devices manufactured by Amazon such as the Echo range,FireTV Stick and Kindle e-readers would be listed with discounts of up to 45 per cent. Echo portable speakers and Onida Fire TV will be listed as well with offers. The company is expected to reveal more and more offers as the sale is about to approach.

Also read: OnePlus 8 Pro may feature 120Hz display, better camera; here's all we know