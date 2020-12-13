Anti-smuggling agency arrests PhD scholar for making drugs at secret lab in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), apex anti-smuggling agency in India, has arrested a PhD scholar for manufacturing and supplying drugs at a secret lab in Hyderabad.

The scholar, who had done PhD in Chemistry used to manufacture the Meow Meow drug, also known as Mephedrone (MD), M-CAT, and White Magic.

According to a report in India Today, the DRI seized 3.156 kg of mephedrone worth 63.12 lakh from the lab. The officials also recovered 112 grams of mephedrone sample worth Rs 12.40 lakh from the scholar's house. Additionally, the officials also seized 219.5 kg of raw material which could be used to make another 15 to 20 kilograms of the substance.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man has manufactured and sold more than 100 kg of mephedrone in past one year. It has also been found that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case. Last week, Mumbai Police also arrested four persons, including two African nationals, from suburban Kandivali and recovered from them mephedrone worth Rs 1.40 crore.

Mephedrone is a banned psychotropic substance under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). The drug can cause various unintended side effects including dilated pupils, poor concentration, teeth grinding, vision troubles, poor short-term memory, hallucinations, delusions, and erratic behaviour.

