Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan preparation in full swing

Preparations ahead of Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are going on in full swing. Ayodhya administration, as well as the entire community, are leaving no stone unturned to make the grand ceremony success.

The Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event. Ram Janam Bhumi Chetra trustees are doing all planning with utmost secrecy, reported Mail Today. Several karsevaks are working amid the coronavirus pandemic to finalise the preparations with only a few days left, the daily added. Around 1 lakh laddoos are being prepared for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

The 3km long stretch of road that PM Modi will take to reach the venue of the ceremony has been painted yellow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations. He will again visit the city soon to monitor the final arrangements before the day of Bhumi Pujan.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 scare has made its presence felt in Ayodhya a week before the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. After a junior priest was tested positive for COVID-19, 16 policemen who were stationed at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya have also tested positive. The priest and the 16 cops have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.

To maintain social distancing the trust will create separate blocks of 50 people each. While one block will be for political leaders and those associated with the Ram temple movement, another block will be for priests and religious leaders.