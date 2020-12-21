Baba ka Dhaba upgraded; owner launches restaurant in Malviya Nagar

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the famous Baba ka Dhaba food stall in Malviya Nagar, now owns a restaurant in the national capital.

"We're very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here," Prasad told news agency ANI.

Prasad, 80, had garnered nationwide attention after an emotional video of him lamenting the lockdown-induced slowdown went viral. The video was shot by Gaurav Wasan, who is a food vlogger on YouTube and was widely shared across multiple social media platforms.

While Prasad and Baba ka Dhaba got excessive attention, the video was an attempt to urge people to support local businesses around them.

The internet fame helped Baba ka Dhaba to grow from a mere food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, where an old couple struggled to sell food. In a few months' time, the viral video made it a place for companies to advertise and conduct promotional drives.

The Baba ka Dhaba food stall stood opposite Hanuman Mandir in Malviya Nagar, the same locality as Prasad's new restaurant.

