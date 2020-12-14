Badshah, Carry Minati, BB Ki Vines: YouTube reveals top 10 creators, videos of 2020

YouTube India has revealed this year's top 10 creators, trending videos and music videos.

Ajey 'CarryMinati' Nagar is the top YouTube creator in India. His video 'CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End' emerged as the top trending video.

Under the music video category, rapper Badshah's 'Genda Phool' topped the charts.

With the year about to come to an end, social media platforms are announcing their most significant episodes. Like Twitter India, earlier revealed its most liked, most quoted and most retweeted tweets.

Here are the lists of YouTube's top music videos, top trending videos and top creators in India.

YouTube top music videos (India)

1) Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020

2) Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020

3) #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo = ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik

4)Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020

5) Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu

6) GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg

7) Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

8) #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S

9) Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B

10) B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar

YouTube top trending videos (India)

1) CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End

2) Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video

3) Make Joke Of - Make Joke of|| MJO || = The Lockdown

4) TRT Ertugrul by PTV | Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1

5) Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida |

6) ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu

7) Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H

8) Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani

9) BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |

10) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube top creators (India)

1) CarryMinati

2) Total Gaming

3) Techno Gamerz

4) Jkk Entertainment

5) ashish chanchlani vines

6) Round2hell

7) Technical Guruji

8) CookingShooking Hindi

9) Desi Gamers

10) The MriDul